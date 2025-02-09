- Home
- Middle East
- Office of Development Affairs, Presidential Court, organises six sessions at WGS 2025
Office Of Development Affairs, Presidential Court, Organises Six Sessions At WGS 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) The Office of Development Affairs, the Presidential Court, is organising six discussion sessions at the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 which begins on Tuesday, February 11, focusing on a range of important topics.
The sessions will take up the following topics: Philanthropy in the Global South, Harnessing the Power of sports as a Catalyst for Social Change, Designing Public Policy to Shift Behaviours around the Globe, Collaborative Pathways to Sustainable Development, Redefining Philanthropy: New Models for Global Impact, and Human-centric Futures: Building Experts for the New Economy.
The speakers for the session are drawn from various parts of the world. Of the six, three sessions will be general and the other three specialized round tables.
The sessions and round tables will shed light on a host of pertinent issues, such as international cooperation for achieving sustainable development goals, new models of philanthropy and their global impact, and fostering expertise for human-centric futures.
Also slated for discussion is the need for enhancing philanthropic initiatives in the global south in view of the multiple challenges facing many countries in the developing world. In addition to these, the role of public policies in changing behaviors will also be deliberated on.
The Office of Development Affairs at the Presidential Court holds such discussions with a view to bring together experts from different continents to share ideas and insights on how to shape the developmental trajectory in a sustainable and people-centric manner.
Recent Stories
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..
Africa to establish its own credit rating agency
29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China
China's CPI up 0.5% in January
Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary elections
More Stories From Middle East
-
Office of Development Affairs, Presidential Court, organises six sessions at WGS 20253 minutes ago
-
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF30 minutes ago
-
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 202430 minutes ago
-
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Commodities Authority30 minutes ago
-
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian developments31 minutes ago
-
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption31 minutes ago
-
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Arabia31 minutes ago
-
UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement before end of 20 ..31 minutes ago
-
Africa to establish its own credit rating agency31 minutes ago
-
29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China31 minutes ago
-
China's CPI up 0.5% in January31 minutes ago