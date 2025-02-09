Open Menu

Office Of Development Affairs, Presidential Court, Organises Six Sessions At WGS 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Office of Development Affairs, Presidential Court, organises six sessions at WGS 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) The Office of Development Affairs, the Presidential Court, is organising six discussion sessions at the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 which begins on Tuesday, February 11, focusing on a range of important topics.

The sessions will take up the following topics: Philanthropy in the Global South, Harnessing the Power of sports as a Catalyst for Social Change, Designing Public Policy to Shift Behaviours around the Globe, Collaborative Pathways to Sustainable Development, Redefining Philanthropy: New Models for Global Impact, and Human-centric Futures: Building Experts for the New Economy.

The speakers for the session are drawn from various parts of the world. Of the six, three sessions will be general and the other three specialized round tables.

The sessions and round tables will shed light on a host of pertinent issues, such as international cooperation for achieving sustainable development goals, new models of philanthropy and their global impact, and fostering expertise for human-centric futures.

Also slated for discussion is the need for enhancing philanthropic initiatives in the global south in view of the multiple challenges facing many countries in the developing world. In addition to these, the role of public policies in changing behaviors will also be deliberated on.

The Office of Development Affairs at the Presidential Court holds such discussions with a view to bring together experts from different continents to share ideas and insights on how to shape the developmental trajectory in a sustainable and people-centric manner.

Related Topics

World Sports February From Government Share Court

Recent Stories

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIB ..

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

30 minutes ago
 RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across D ..

RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024

30 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Di ..

UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..

30 minutes ago
 Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..

31 minutes ago
 DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water c ..

DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption

31 minutes ago
GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupatio ..

GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensi ..

UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..

31 minutes ago
 Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

31 minutes ago
 29 people confirmed missing after landslide in Chi ..

29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China

31 minutes ago
 China's CPI up 0.5% in January

China's CPI up 0.5% in January

31 minutes ago
 Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary electi ..

Kosovars go to polls in early parliamentary elections

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East