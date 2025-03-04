FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah in collaboration with Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), officially launched Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs initiative.

This initiative is designed specifically for the UAE nationals studying in Fujairah from grades 3 to 9.

Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs initiative will run from 6th April to 10th July 2025, focusing on three main areas, namely fundamentals of programming and AI tools, advanced programming and machine learning, and entrepreneurship with advanced technologies and cybersecurity. This initiative aims to position Fujairah as a hub for fostering youth entrepreneurship in advanced technologies.

The initiative has a diverse agenda that includes interactive sessions and tailored educational opportunities for different age groups. It seeks to empower students by equipping them with both foundational and advanced technological skills. It also aims to enhance creative thinking and problem-solving abilities, teach technological entrepreneurship, raise awareness of cybersecurity, promote continuous learning and prepare students for future careers in technology fields.

On the launch of Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs initiative, Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, underlined the importance of launching specialised initiatives that support the growth of Emirati youth and empower them to keep pace with the latest global developments through the optimal use of modern technologies.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "Through initiatives directed at Emirati youth, we aim to ensure the building of a bright future that benefits the entire local community. Today's youth are tomorrow's leaders, and equipping them with the highest levels of technological knowledge and advanced tools is fundamental to our national growth.

Moreover, we are committed to forming strategic partnerships, and designing a wide range of specialised programmes, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

We are expanding our investment efforts to enhance our children's ability to acquire global knowledge and develop specialised skills, preparing them with the best experiences and capabilities."

For his part, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said, "At Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, we believe that building future minds starts with empowering youth with advanced technological knowledge and instilling the foundations of innovation and entrepreneurship. Our collaboration with Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs initiative reflects our commitment to our educational and developmental role in preparing a generation capable of turning challenges into opportunities and actively contributing to the digital economy.

This initiative is designed to be an advanced educational platform that provides students with a rich, interactive experience that combines theoretical and practical learning, opening new horizons for understanding modern technologies such as cybersecurity, programming, and artificial intelligence. We aim to instil a culture of continuous learning and encourage students to explore their creative capabilities through specialised activities that simulate real business environments."

He added, “Our partnership with the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah reflects our shared vision to enhance Fujairah's position as a leading hub for youth in technology fields, providing an advanced educational model that paves the way for a new generation of innovative entrepreneurs capable of leading the digital future with competitive global skills.”

Notably, the final list of students participating in this initiative will consist of 200 students from the participating schools across Fujairah. The initiative will have a blended learning approach combining classroom, remote and group learning. Additionally, assessment methods will include a variety of approaches, such as quizzes, practical activities and final projects.

Registration link: https://enrol.hbmsu.ac.ae/fuj-young-techpreneur

