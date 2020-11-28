UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official 49th National Day Celebration "Seeds Of The Union" Will Be Screened For Free At Vox Cinemas Across UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Official 49th National Day celebration "Seeds of the Union" will be screened for free at Vox cinemas across UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) abu dhabi, 28th November 2020 (WAM) - The Official 49th UAE National Day celebration, which is set to be a dramatic live production entitled ‘Seeds of the Union’, will be exclusively screened at VOX Cinemas across the UAE for free on 2 December.

Viewers will now have the opportunity to come together with loved ones and watch the show in state-of-the-art theatres at VOX Cinemas in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai for free. All government COVID-19 precautions will be followed across all venues, so viewers can unite safely whilst celebrating. With limited tickets available, people are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

The breath-taking show will take the form of a moving sculpture surrounded by sea and illuminated by digital visuals portraying themes inspired by the UAE’s history and values.

Staged in Abu Dhabi, it will be broadcast live to an audience of millions in the UAE and beyond, ensuring people across all seven emirates and beyond can unite in celebration from the safety of their homes.

‘Seeds of the Union’ has been designed by a team of talented Emiratis and multi-award-winning artist and designer, Es Devlin, who is known for creating large-scale performative sculptures and environments that fuse music, language and light. She designed the closing ceremony for the London 2012 Summer Olympics, the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics and the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Tickets are free and can be booked at www.uaenationalday.ae/en/celebration. The visual extravaganza can be watched at the following VOX Cinemas: Abu Dhabi Yas Mall Marina Mall Nation Towers Dubai Mall of the Emirates Al Ain Al Jimi Mall More details of the show’s content will be revealed in the run up to what promises to be one of the most spectacular productions ever to be staged in the UAE.

Related Topics

Music UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi London United Kingdom November December 2016 2020 Olympics All From Government Million

Recent Stories

“13th Aalmi Urdu Conference to commence in Arts ..

7 minutes ago

PCB Challengers register thrilling win over PCB Bl ..

9 minutes ago

Woman accuses Babar Azam of sexually abusing her f ..

23 minutes ago

Property Registration related Services to be launc ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism shares positive industry outlook wit ..

51 minutes ago

Rogozin Refutes Media Reports on Delayed Launch of ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.