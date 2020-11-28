Official 49th National Day celebration "Seeds of the Union" will be screened for free at Vox cinemas across UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) abu dhabi, 28th November 2020 (WAM) - The Official 49th UAE National Day celebration, which is set to be a dramatic live production entitled ‘Seeds of the Union’, will be exclusively screened at VOX Cinemas across the UAE for free on 2 December.

Viewers will now have the opportunity to come together with loved ones and watch the show in state-of-the-art theatres at VOX Cinemas in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai for free. All government COVID-19 precautions will be followed across all venues, so viewers can unite safely whilst celebrating. With limited tickets available, people are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

The breath-taking show will take the form of a moving sculpture surrounded by sea and illuminated by digital visuals portraying themes inspired by the UAE’s history and values.

Staged in Abu Dhabi, it will be broadcast live to an audience of millions in the UAE and beyond, ensuring people across all seven emirates and beyond can unite in celebration from the safety of their homes.

‘Seeds of the Union’ has been designed by a team of talented Emiratis and multi-award-winning artist and designer, Es Devlin, who is known for creating large-scale performative sculptures and environments that fuse music, language and light. She designed the closing ceremony for the London 2012 Summer Olympics, the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics and the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Tickets are free and can be booked at www.uaenationalday.ae/en/celebration. The visual extravaganza can be watched at the following VOX Cinemas: Abu Dhabi Yas Mall Marina Mall Nation Towers Dubai Mall of the Emirates Al Ain Al Jimi Mall More details of the show’s content will be revealed in the run up to what promises to be one of the most spectacular productions ever to be staged in the UAE.