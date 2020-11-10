UrduPoint.com
Official 49th UAE National Day Show 'Seeds Of The Union' To Take Place On December 2

Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) The first details of a dramatic live production to celebrate 49th UAE National Day on December 2 have been revealed today by the Organising Committee of the Official 49th National Day Celebration.

Named "Seeds of the Union", the spectacular show will take the form of a moving sculpture surrounded by sea and illuminated by digital visuals portraying themes inspired by the UAE’s history and values.

Staged in Abu Dhabi, the show will be broadcast live to an audience of millions in the UAE and beyond, ensuring residents can unite in celebration from the safety of their homes.

Khalfan Al Mazrouei, member of the organising committee of the Official 49th UAE National Day Celebration, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic required us to approach the official 49th UAE National Day celebrations in a new and ambitious way - one that uses digital visual technology to inspire an audience watching from home.

"The overarching theme of the live show is one of hope and optimism. Embracing the country’s rich legacy and traditions, it looks ahead to a vivid future in which we remain true to our values.

"The narrative of the show artistically revolves around the growth and transformation of a seed into a shoot and then finally into full bloom, mirroring the journey the UAE has taken in the last 49 years," Al Mazrouei added.

National Day is the annual celebration of the UAE’s formation on December 2, 1971. It is an opportunity to recognise 49 years of unity between the seven emirates and to embrace the country’s spirit and values.

As the UAE’s official annual event, National Day brings together its multitude of nationalities in united celebration of inclusivity and tolerance.

The Organising Committee is working to create a memorable live event that will capture the nation’s imagination, ensure public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and spark celebrations for the 50th UAE National Day Golden Jubilee.

In line with the UAE’s precautionary and preventive measures, the Committee follows the highest standards of health and safety to ensure everyone taking part is safe. This includes a COVID-19 testing policy for all teams and cast members involved in the show, and supports the decision of emphasising the tv broadcast in place of live public attendance.

The nation will watch on television and online as a live visual extravaganza follows themes based on the UAE’s values, and ambitions for the future. It will pay a moving tribute to the UAE’s Founding Fathers, whose long-term vision of harmony and solidarity led to the formal unification of the UAE.

The production was designed by a team of Emiratis and artistic director Es Devlin, known for creating large-scale performative sculptures and environments that fuse music, language and light. She designed the closing ceremony for the London 2012 Summer Olympics, the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics and the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

More details of the show’s content will be revealed in the run up to what promises to be one of the most spectacular productions to be staged in the UAE.

