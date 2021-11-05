UrduPoint.com

Official 50th UAE National Day Celebration To Take Place In Hatta On December 2

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:00 PM

Official 50th UAE National Day Celebration to take place in Hatta on December 2

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 5th November 2021 (WAM) - The UAE's Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee announced that the official ceremony celebrating the 50th UAE National Day on December 2, will take place in Dubai's Hatta.

People around the UAE will be able to watch the show live on December 2nd at 5:30pm on the UAE National Day official website and on all local tv channels. The spectacular theatrical show will take viewers on a journey through the land's history and is open to the public, starting from the 4th until the 12th of December.

Equidistant from all the seven emirates, Hatta is a remarkable historical locale and a vibrant and exciting tourist destination. The city boasts breathtaking natural wonders and a scenic landscape featuring dams, lakes and valleys dotted with historical monuments.

The area witnessed several development projects in recent years and six new ones this year alone. Earlier last month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, revealed a comprehensive development plan in Hatta, which includes the construction of a beach and a new lake, and transport systems for the mountain slopes – a funicular and the longest mountain walk in the Emirates. The projects were unveiled as part of a 20-year Hatta Master Development Plan.

The 3000-year-old town is a strategic centre that was once a trading route and a crossing for caravans and travellers connecting people from all around. Hatta represents part of the rich history of the UAE and the story of its people, serving as an optimal location for a show set against a captivating natural canvas.

Shaikha Al Ketbi, Head of Creative Strategy of the Year of the 50th commented, "The Official 50th UAE National Day celebration will feature a spectacular show highlighting the deep connections between people, nature and technology. Staged in Hatta Dam and surrounded by the Hajar mountains, the floating theatrical experience will take viewers on a journey through the land's history in the lead up to the inception of the union and across the 50 years that followed. Through unparalleled creative and artistic storytelling, the show will also shed light on the achievements of today and offer a unique glimpse into the promising future that awaits everyone who calls the UAE home."

Earlier last month, celebrations of the National Day kicked off 50 days before the UAE National Day to mark the country’s Golden Jubilee milestone. The Official 50th National Day celebration will take place on December 2, and continue until December 12. Tickets for the shows running from December 4 until December 12 are now live on www.UAENationalDay.ae.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Dam Rashid Lead November December Gold TV All From

Recent Stories

POL prices are still lower in Pakistan: Finance Mi ..

POL prices are still lower in Pakistan: Finance Ministry

43 seconds ago
 Vaccination for children aged 5-11 under considera ..

Vaccination for children aged 5-11 under consideration: Nausheen Hamid

9 minutes ago
 Senate offers Fateha for Dr Abdul Qadeer, martyrs ..

Senate offers Fateha for Dr Abdul Qadeer, martyrs of law enforcing agencies, par ..

9 minutes ago
 Nazim Jokhio murder case: Police get three-physica ..

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Police get three-physical remand of PPP MPA, two other ..

20 minutes ago
 Boeing Agrees to Pay $225Mln to Settle Shareholder ..

Boeing Agrees to Pay $225Mln to Settle Shareholder Suit Over 737 MAX Crashes - R ..

10 minutes ago
 Panel of presiding officers announced for 315th Se ..

Panel of presiding officers announced for 315th Senate session announced

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.