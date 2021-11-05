Official 50th UAE National Day Celebration to take place in Hatta on December 2

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 5th November 2021 (WAM) - The UAE's Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee announced that the official ceremony celebrating the 50th UAE National Day on December 2, will take place in Dubai's Hatta.

People around the UAE will be able to watch the show live on December 2nd at 5:30pm on the UAE National Day official website and on all local tv channels. The spectacular theatrical show will take viewers on a journey through the land's history and is open to the public, starting from the 4th until the 12th of December.

Equidistant from all the seven emirates, Hatta is a remarkable historical locale and a vibrant and exciting tourist destination. The city boasts breathtaking natural wonders and a scenic landscape featuring dams, lakes and valleys dotted with historical monuments.

The area witnessed several development projects in recent years and six new ones this year alone. Earlier last month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, revealed a comprehensive development plan in Hatta, which includes the construction of a beach and a new lake, and transport systems for the mountain slopes – a funicular and the longest mountain walk in the Emirates. The projects were unveiled as part of a 20-year Hatta Master Development Plan.

The 3000-year-old town is a strategic centre that was once a trading route and a crossing for caravans and travellers connecting people from all around. Hatta represents part of the rich history of the UAE and the story of its people, serving as an optimal location for a show set against a captivating natural canvas.

Shaikha Al Ketbi, Head of Creative Strategy of the Year of the 50th commented, "The Official 50th UAE National Day celebration will feature a spectacular show highlighting the deep connections between people, nature and technology. Staged in Hatta Dam and surrounded by the Hajar mountains, the floating theatrical experience will take viewers on a journey through the land's history in the lead up to the inception of the union and across the 50 years that followed. Through unparalleled creative and artistic storytelling, the show will also shed light on the achievements of today and offer a unique glimpse into the promising future that awaits everyone who calls the UAE home."

Earlier last month, celebrations of the National Day kicked off 50 days before the UAE National Day to mark the country’s Golden Jubilee milestone. The Official 50th National Day celebration will take place on December 2, and continue until December 12. Tickets for the shows running from December 4 until December 12 are now live on www.UAENationalDay.ae.