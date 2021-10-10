UrduPoint.com

Official At Iraqi Kurdistan Region Praises UAE's Environmental Protection Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 04:45 PM

ERBIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) Abdulrahman Sadiq, Chairman of the Environmental Protection and Improvement board of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, has praised the UAE's experience in protecting and improving the environment, and the pivotal role which the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan played in building nature reserves.

This came during his meeting with Ahmed Al Dhaheri, UAE Consul-General to the Iraqi Kurdistan region, where they discussed the UAE's relations with Iraq, and the Kurdistan region in particular.

Sadiq commended the UAE's leading experience in utilising renewable energy through Masdar City.

He also highlighted the strong UAE-Iraqi cooperation in the field of renewable energy, and the importance in advancing their collaboration across nature reserves and leveraging the UAE's expertise in this field.

