Official Fatwa Centre explains how to perform Eid prayer at home

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 21st May 2020 (WAM) - Normally performed at mosques and Mussalas, but this year, and due to the current exceptional circumstances created by the spread of COVID-19, Eid Al Fitr will be performed at home, either individually, or in a congregation of family members led by the father, without Khutba, or sermon, according to the Official Fatwa Centre.

In a statement released today, the Centre said that Eid Al Fitr prayer is a Sunnah Muakkadah (highly recommended) for settled and able-bodied men, while it is optional, yet recommended for women, under-age children and travellers.

The Centre also detailed the means by which the prayer is performed inside the house by an individual worshipper or by a group of family members.

Eid prayer is made of two rak’ahs (bows) but it starts with seven Takbeers (saying Allah Akbar) in the first Rak'ah and six in the second. After Takbeers, the individual worshipper or Imam (prayer leader) must loudly read Surat Al Fatiha, the first chapter in the holy Quran, and full or part of verses from another Sura.

This year's Eid Al Fitr prayer will be performed at home to ensure safety, as mosques across the country will remain closed due to the precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.