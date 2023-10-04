Official FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 theme  launched

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) FIFA has launched the Official Theme of FIFA beach soccer, an anthem that – over the coming months and years – will become synonymous with one of the fastest-growing and most exciting formats of the beautiful game.

The music, which will be heard for the first time across activities relating to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024, is a vibrant and dynamic piece that encapsulates the spirit and energy of beach soccer.

As well as featuring throughout the next edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which takes place in Dubai, UAE, in February 2024, the Theme will remain in place for the next instalment in the Seychelles in 2025, and in future editions of the tournament beyond that date.

Commenting on the launch, FIFA Tournaments Director, Jaime Yarza, said, “Beach Soccer is one of the most exciting, fast-paced, and multicultural versions of the game we all love. The Theme we reveal today reflects all those qualities and characteristics. This piece of music not only resonates with the sport's vibrant history but also looks ahead to a bright future of beach soccer.

”

He continued, “This launch represents the first of many milestone moments we can look forward to. Our next two FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup hosts – UAE and Seychelles in 2024 and 2025 respectively – are gearing up to host the biggest, best, and most exhilarating editions of the competition to date. I look forward to hearing this inspiring Theme many times over the coming years.”

Rooted in the rich cultural heritage of Latin America and Brazil, the Theme captures the essence of the sport's acrobatics, rapid pace, and festive atmosphere. With its lively melody and inviting ambience, this official theme celebrates the joy of the game, inspiring fans and players alike to revel in the unique experience of beach soccer. This anthem is not just a song; it's a sonic celebration of the sport's inclusivity, positivity, and global appeal.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 kicks off in Dubai on 15th February and last ten days, before the new world champions are crowned on 25th February.