Official Name Of 'Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation' Changed To 'Ministry Of Foreign Affairs'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Official name of &#039;Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation&#039; changed to &#039;Ministry of Foreign Affairs&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced the change in its official name to the “Ministry of Foreign Affairs”, pursuant to Federal Decree- Law No. (3) of 2023 amending some provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (8) of 2022 regarding the organisation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The law includes replacing the phrase (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) with the phrase (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), and the phrase (Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation) with the phrase (Minister of Foreign Affairs), wherever they appear in the title or texts of Federal Decree-Law No. (8) of 2022 regarding the organisation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and in any other legislation.

