Official spokesperson for UAE health sector calls on youth to raise awareness about COVID-19

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, has called on the nation’s youth to volunteer in all fields, and raise awareness about the novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) based on scientific facts and credible information to counter misinformation and rumours often circulated on social media, which have been triggering needless fear and panic in people.

Her call came during a virtual talk organised by Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah (SYL) Wednesday, in the presence of over 300 young girls and boys, and media representatives. The session forms part of SYL’s ‘Meeting with an Influencer’ series, which has previously brought together top personalities in the UAE with the nation’s youth in inspiring and insightful discussions.

This was a special edition dedicated to highlighting the ceaseless efforts of all the nation’s heroes who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in the UAE, leading it in their respective sectors.

Noting that it was a privilege and an honour to be bestowed a crucial responsibility by the UAE’s wise leadership, the mother of four spoke about her current duties in the wake of the pandemic.

"My role under the given circumstances is quite challenging. As I address all segments of society, the information that I present needs to be direct and easily understandable for all."

"We have been able to turn various challenges posed by this global crisis into positive experiences – distance learning, for instance.

We would not have adapted to this so quickly had the new learning model not been implemented under our current circumstances," she said.

Al Hosani highlighted the importance of teamwork to her young audience. "I believe that individuals can’t get too far if they are on their own, regardless of their talent or competence. One must possess skills, but learning how to excel at teamwork under a great leader is what really contributes to progress. Our role at the helm includes unearthing team members’ fullest potential and guiding them to yield good results."

The UAE official went on to discuss the importance of the public health branch of medicine, noting it was a pillar of society, which ensures the safety and wellbeing of all individuals in society. She also emphasised on the need to promote healthy practices amongst community members.

Concluding the session, Al Hosani said she was a proud Emirati woman working in the scientific field, and said she is a devoted member of the UAE's community of front liners in the health sector. She said she considered it her duty to support her country’s leadership in return for all the opportunities they provide their citizens to excel.

Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of SYL, thanked Al Hosani for taking the time to participate in the session, and for being a role model to model to SYL members and women across the UAE.