Official Volunteer Platform Certificate Accepted For Participation In SAVW

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 16th April, 2023 (WAM) – During its meeting, the board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work (SAVW) approved the rules for applying to participate in the award, directing the obligatory acceptance of certificates and the number of their volunteer hours, issued through official volunteer platforms only, so that those who wish to participate in the award can apply in the next edition, especially the official platforms affiliated with the Ministry of Community Development or local governments.


The meeting affirmed that this decision prevents the recurrence of forgery that harms volunteer work. The meeting also urged the participants to be accurate and credible in stating the data and information and adhere to the set standards.

The Board of Trustees expressed appreciation for the high patronage and the wise directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to inculcate the concept and culture of voluntary wok.



