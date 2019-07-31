UrduPoint.com
Officials, Community Organisations Welcome Sheikha Fatima’s Initiative To Collect Toys For Yemeni Children

Officials, community organisations welcome Sheikha Fatima’s initiative to collect toys for Yemeni children

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) Officials and community organisations welcomed the humanitarian initiative of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union,GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation,FDF, to collect toys for Yemeni children, which was launched by the council.

They stressed that the initiative is in line with the Year of Tolerance and highlights the keenness of Sheikha Fatima to offer aid to children everywhere.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, participated in the initiative, noting that he bought many toys and placed them in the allocated donation box in Ras Al Khaimah Mall, which led children to participate in the initiative.

The Girl Guides Association of the UAE also welcomed Sheikha Fatima’s initiative.

Yesterday, its guides bought and collected hundreds of toys and placed them in the allocated donation box in Khalidiyah Mall in Abu Dhabi.

The Al Ain branch of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is also participating in the initiative, in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, by urging children to collect a target of seven toys and place them in the donation box in Al Jimi Mall.

Members of the Advisory Council for Children participated in the initiative during their first summer camp, which was held recently.

Tens of donation boxes located in malls around the country are still receiving toys from Emirati children and their parents.

Statistics point out that tens of thousands of toys have been collected, which will be shipped to Yemen accompanied by a group of Emirati children, who will present the toys to Yemeni children.

