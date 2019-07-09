(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee, SLC, in the Emirate of Dubai discussed recently the key elements of the 'Legislative Plan 2020', which sets out a clear, flexible, efficient, and systematic framework for drafting legislation in line with Dubai’s vision of the city of the future.

The discussions took place during the Annual Legislative Needs Forum 2020, which saw the participation of 39 local government entities keen to explore the outcomes of the legislative plans implemented between 2017 and 2019.

Forum attendees also discussed new ways to meet their legislative needs for the upcoming year in line with 'Dubai Plan 2021' launched to promote excellence in governance and leadership with a view to ensuring the well-being and happiness of the people. The participants stressed the need for government integration that lays the foundation for a modern, sustainable, and balanced legislative system that meets the requirements of Dubai’s comprehensive development.

In his speech, Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary-General, said that Dubai has consistently made great strides in legislative excellence thanks to the leadership’s unwavering support for the creation of a modern legislative structure that supports the emirate’s socio-economic development agenda, and promotes solidarity, justice, and equality in the society.

"The forum was an ideal platform where participants had the opportunity to address their legislative needs and to develop their own mechanisms in support of the Legislative Plan 2020 against the backdrop of the growing role of technologies and creative contributions in reshaping the emirate’s future," he added.

Al Muhairi went on to say that the forum reflected the SLC’s commitment to unify, steer, and coordinate the joint efforts of local and Federal stakeholders with a view to modernising the legislative system in Dubai. He stressed the importance of establishing and strengthening communication channels and enhancing cooperation among government entities to further develop the legislative system and build a future that the emirate’s leaders aspire to.

"Under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the SLC, we are confident that we will be able to set a clear road map to address future legislative needs and be part of the emirate’s progress and growth," Al Muhairi continued.

The SLC Secretary-General noted that the Committee is committed to adopting a mechanism that enables the assessment of current and future legislative needs, with new, complementary, and amendments to legislation will be issued guaranteeing consistency with the UAE Constitution, and applicability to federal and local legislation.