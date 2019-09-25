Officials hail successful launch of ISS mission

Highlighting the significance of this accomplishment, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency said, "Our country has taken a giant step towards implementing the vision of our leadership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) - Highlighting the significance of this accomplishment, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency said, "Our country has taken a giant step towards implementing the vision of our leadership.

This mission reflects the ability of Emiratis to undertake ambitious missions that support the global effort to create a better future for humanity and develop solutions for current and future challenges."

"This is a historic moment for the UAE space sector as it marks the start of a new phase of growth in which it is emerging as a global leader in many fields. This has been made possible by the vision of President of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the continuous support and guidance of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and the follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," Al Falasi said.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of MBRSC said, "A few moments ago, we watched Hazza Al Mansoori travel to space, inaugurating a new era of achievements for our beloved country, the United Arab Emirates. We are filled with pride and joy for witnessing this historic event. But we also pray for Hazza Al Mansoori's safe arrival to the place that he worked hard to reach, along with an Emirati team and local and international partners. Today, we see the effort of the entire team in implementing the vision of our wise leadership on ground".

"Today, we witnessed the launch of the first rocket carrying an Emirati astronaut. This is only the beginning. I’m confident that this mission will be a true inspiration for youth who now see Hazza Al Mansoori as their role model. I believe that Emirati youth are as dedicated and responsible as Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, and will work to achieve their ambitions and those of our wise leadership, to create a promising future for the space sector," added AlMansoori.

Al Mansoori thanked the UAE’s leadership headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for their guidance.

He also thanked all the attendees at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, and applauded their support to the families of the Emirati astronauts through their presence with them and with the UAE Astronaut Programme’s team on this special occasion.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, Director General of MBRSC, said, "25th of September 2019 will remain a turning point in the history of the UAE, and a day of pride for every Arab and Emirati living in the UAE. Today, we see a dream that began in the 1970s, turning into a reality, with ‘Zayed’s Ambition’, aboard the rocket that was launched today."

"We appreciate the support of the UAE’s wise leadership, which is keen on encouraging Emiratis to keep abreast of developments in all sectors, including the space sector, which we have succeeded to consolidate its foundations in the country. We also appreciate the continuous support that we receive from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. We also thank the people of the UAE and the world for witnessing this historic event and supporting Hazza Al Mansoori in his mission to the ISS. We are now waiting for the crew’s safe arrival, and the beginning of the first scientific mission to be conducted by an Arab astronaut at the ISS," added AlShaibani.

Salem AlMarri, Head of the UAE Astronaut Programme, said, "The success of the launch was the result of strategic partnerships with major global space agencies, including the Russian Roscosmos, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the European Space Agency (ESA), and the US Space Agency (NASA), as part of the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to prepare Emirati cadres to make further achievements in the space research, space science, and the space industry as a whole".