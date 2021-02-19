UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officials Of Educational Institutions, Establishments Should Notify Health Authorities About Infected Persons: Public Prosecution

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Officials of educational institutions, establishments should notify health authorities about infected persons: Public Prosecution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) The Federal Public Prosecution has clarified that it was obligatory on the principal of an educational institution or the manager of an establishment to inform the health authorities if a student or worker was found infected with a communicable disease such as COVID-19.

In a video post published on its accounts on social media (uae_pp@), the Public Prosecution invoked Article 12 of the Federal Law No 14 of 2014 concerning Prevention of Communicable Diseases which stipulates: "If a director of an educational institution or any other facility suspects any student or employee has been infected with a communicable disease, he must refer the suspected person to the specialist doctor for examination and provide him with a report stating his/her disease. If it is proven that the person has this disease, the director must inform the Ministry of Health and Prevention or the competent health department immediately and take the appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

"

"The director, the Ministry of Health and Prevention or the competent health department must isolate the infected person and his contacts or put then under quarantine, whether by preventing them from entering the facility or by using any other means to prevent them from coming in contact with others during the period stated in Table 2 enclosed with this law, or those determined by the department under the ministry," the article states.

The article also says that the director was within his rights to refuse entry to the infected person into the facility until he or she had fulfilled all conditions determined by the ministry or the health department.

Related Topics

Social Media Student Doctor Post All From Employment

Recent Stories

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

14 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

15 minutes ago

Mega plantation drive under Clean Green Pakistan k ..

4 minutes ago

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

4 minutes ago

Minister directs to remove encroachments outside s ..

4 minutes ago

Allianz upbeat despite rare drop in annual profit

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.