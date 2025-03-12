Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has been a cornerstone in the emirate's cultural and intellectual renaissance for decades, catalysing knowledge, literature, and scientific progress. As they mark their centenary, cultural and heritage leaders recognise their enduring role in shaping an informed society and elevating Sharjah's status as a global cultural hub.

Sharjah's cultural institutions have aligned with the UAE's National Reading Month, which this year coincides with the centenary of SPL. Through various programmes and initiatives, they highlight the vital role of libraries in fostering the emirate's cultural and intellectual renaissance. Officials have affirmed that this rich cultural heritage has laid the foundation for a comprehensive cultural project that has strengthened Sharjah's status as a global capital of books, reflecting the emirate's vision of investing in knowledge as a driving force for development and innovation.

As part of this year's centenary celebrations, Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, expressed his gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for his continued support and visionary leadership, which has established Sharjah as a centre of culture and knowledge.

He said, "Our participation is both a tribute to the past and a reaffirmation of our dedication to supporting cultural and educational initiatives that enrich society and promote cultural awareness."

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said, "As we mark the UAE's National Reading Month alongside SPL's centenary, we reflect on their pivotal role in shaping a thriving cultural and intellectual landscape. It has been instrumental in establishing Sharjah as a leading centre of knowledge and culture regionally and globally. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, books and libraries have become foundational to building an enlightened, creative society capable of driving national development."

He added, "Under the leadership and guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, Sharjah's cultural initiatives—particularly those related to SPL—have evolved into a strategic vision that extends beyond traditional roles and local boundaries."

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, stated, “Under the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, the institute is committed to preserving cultural heritage and strengthening national identity, and played a key role in marking SPL's centenary, which has been fundamental to the emirate's cultural and intellectual renaissance for decades.”

He added, "As part of this initiative and under the guidance of His Highness, the institute has restored Al Hisn library, the first of its kind in the UAE, making it a key milestone in the centenary celebrations.

Another significant project is the restoration of Al Bait Al Gharbi, one of Sharjah's most architecturally and historically important houses. Once the residence of Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, it stands as a testament to a pivotal era in Sharjah's history, reflecting the emirate's growth and its deep cultural heritage."

Dr. Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of Arabic Language academy in Sharjah, stated, “This year, the UAE's National Reading Month holds special significance as it coincides with SPL's centenary, founded a century ago by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi. SPL has been instrumental in driving scientific and cultural progress, serving as a beacon of knowledge while preserving and promoting Arab heritage."

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of House of Wisdom, said, “Marking the UAE's National Reading Month reaffirms Sharjah's commitment to fostering a culture of books and a passion for knowledge. It also serves as a catalyst for expanding initiatives encouraging reading among citizens, residents, and visitors, further strengthening the country's status as a hub for creative minds, including publishers, illustrators, authors, and professionals in the cultural and creative industries.”

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, highlighted the cultural significance of SPL, noting that the centenary marks a key milestone in the emirate's cultural journey. He emphasised that this occasion serves as an important platform for exchanging ideas and exploring ways to foster literary engagement from an early age, ensuring that future generations grow into avid readers who contribute to Sharjah's ongoing cultural renaissance.

Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), said, “SPL centennial reflects the emirate's deep-rooted commitment to knowledge, culture and intellectual growth—values at the heart of our mission at AUS. Reading lays the groundwork for critical thinking, fuels innovation and fosters lifelong learning. Libraries are pivotal in nurturing curiosity, encouraging dialogue, and driving community progress. This milestone is a testament to the enduring power of books and the transformative impact of reading in shaping informed, engaged and forward-thinking societies.”

Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director-General of the Sharjah Private education Authority, said, "The participation of private school students in celebrating the SPL's centenary reflects our vision of embedding a culture of reading and knowledge as a fundamental part of shaping future generations. This historic event is a commemoration and a renewed commitment to investing in intellectual and creative development, inspiring students to become future leaders in science, literature, culture, values, and heritage.