Officials stress need for innovative public transport solutions for future cities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Experts at the panel discussion titled "Sustainable Cities at the Intersection of Economy and Environment," held on the final day of the 10th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), underscored the critical need for innovative and effective solutions to position public transport as the Primary mode of mobility in future cities.

They highlighted its pivotal role in improving quality of life while minimising the environmental impact associated with reliance on private vehicles.

The panellists also stressed that achieving these sustainable solutions requires a collective effort from various stakeholders, including policymakers, regulatory bodies, and individuals. They emphasised that adopting public transport as a daily habit and a shared social responsibility is essential for realising these goals.

The panel featured Abdulmuhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency, RTA; Tim Papandreou, a Future of Mobility Expert; and Frank Wolters, Managing Director of TEGEL PROJEKT in Berlin, Germany. The session was moderated by Natalie Lindo, an international journalist, event host, and media trainer.

Abdulmuhsen Ibrahim Kalbat discussed the significance of strengthening public transport networks in cities, highlighting their substantial benefits for the economy, the environment, and overall quality of life. He also detailed the significant advancements in Dubai’s public transport system in recent years, demonstrating how the metro and buses have become essential modes of daily transportation for hundreds of thousands of users.

Kalbat also highlighted the Dubai Metro Blue Line Project, an ambitious initiative designed to support Dubai’s future aspirations. The 30 km route will feature 14 stations. By 2040, the new line is projected to accommodate 320,000 passengers daily, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of Dubai’s public transport network.

Tim Papandreou commended Dubai’s public transport network, highlighting its ability to deliver seamless mobility for both residents and visitors. He stressed the importance of global cities consistently prioritising the development and modernisation of their public transport systems as part of their ongoing improvement strategies. Such efforts, he noted, not only enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors but also contribute significantly to environmental sustainability.

Frank Wolters remarked, "Great solutions also present great opportunities, particularly when it comes to establishing robust transport networks and promoting their regular use as a primary mode of mobility. Such solutions play a vital role in reducing environmental impacts and ensuring the planet is preserved in a sustainable state for future generations."