OFID approves emergency Guatemala loan

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) The OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, has approved a US$50 million public sector COVID-19-related loan to Guatemala to co-finance the ‘Crecer Sano-Nutrition and Health Project’.

The loan will extend the reach of the project, which aims to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on child malnutrition in Guatemala’s most vulnerable areas, the fund said in a statement. The project is being co-financed with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD, of the World Bank, which will administer the loan.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "This emergency loan demonstrates our proactive approach to meeting partner needs in a quickly changing development landscape. Approving loans via a fast-track process provides immediate and effective help to partner countries as they mitigate, contain and recover from the effects of the pandemic.

In recent months, more than half of the $1 billion package we have allocated to COVID-19-related efforts has been approved via this fast-track process."

The OPEC Fund has supported the development aspirations of Guatemala since the organisation was established in 1976. More than $168 million in funding has been approved during this time, particularly for operations in the country’s health, agriculture, transportation, water and sanitation, and financial sectors.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.