UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OFID Approves Emergency Guatemala Loan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:15 PM

OFID approves emergency Guatemala loan

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) The OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, has approved a US$50 million public sector COVID-19-related loan to Guatemala to co-finance the ‘Crecer Sano-Nutrition and Health Project’.

The loan will extend the reach of the project, which aims to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on child malnutrition in Guatemala’s most vulnerable areas, the fund said in a statement. The project is being co-financed with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, IBRD, of the World Bank, which will administer the loan.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "This emergency loan demonstrates our proactive approach to meeting partner needs in a quickly changing development landscape. Approving loans via a fast-track process provides immediate and effective help to partner countries as they mitigate, contain and recover from the effects of the pandemic.

In recent months, more than half of the $1 billion package we have allocated to COVID-19-related efforts has been approved via this fast-track process."

The OPEC Fund has supported the development aspirations of Guatemala since the organisation was established in 1976. More than $168 million in funding has been approved during this time, particularly for operations in the country’s health, agriculture, transportation, water and sanitation, and financial sectors.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.

Related Topics

Loan World Bank Water Agriculture Bank Guatemala United Arab Emirates January From Billion Million

Recent Stories

No protest will be there if PTI announces to step ..

13 minutes ago

3,119 new coronavirus cases reported; 44 deaths in ..

8 minutes ago

Kuwait holds parliamentary election under shadow o ..

9 minutes ago

'Millionaire's tax' for virus relief passes Argent ..

9 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

20 minutes ago

National Voters Day to be observed on Dec 7

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.