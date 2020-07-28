UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OFID Approves US$75m Of New Funding For Developing Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 01:15 PM

OFID approves US$75m of new funding for developing countries

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) The OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, has approved US$75 million to support socio-economic development and COVID-19 recovery efforts in several developing countries.

A $15m public sector loan to Rwanda will support businesses in the sectors most affected by COVID-19 and help safeguard development gains made in the past two decades. The facility will enable the restructuring of existing bank loans to tourism-related businesses through the National Bank of Rwanda, and provide lines of credit to large corporates, MSMEs, and savings and credit cooperatives.

It will also support a business Development Fund for vulnerable people engaged in informal work.

Also approved, was $60 million under the OPEC Fund’s Private Sector and Trade Finance Facility. The financing will support SMEs in Asia and Latin America as they respond to the impact of COVID-19.

One loan will also strengthen agricultural supply chains – which have been especially hard hit by the pandemic – in African countries.

Commenting on the funding, OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "We are mobilising both public and private sector development finance solutions to help our partner countries respond to the pandemic and meet their needs across different segments of their economies. It is important to be flexible and move quickly in response to developing country needs, now more than ever."

The OPEC Fund has dedicated $1 billion to collective and coordinated COVID-19-related financial assistance for developing countries.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.

Related Topics

Loan Business Bank Rwanda United Arab Emirates January Asia National Bank Of Pakistan Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani counterpart discus ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.14 a barrel M ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Armenian counterpart review ..

36 minutes ago

Govt to make NAB laws more transparent, says Shibl ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5855 deaths with 274938 cases of ..

50 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister discus ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.