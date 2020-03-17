UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OFID Commits US$200m To Global Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:45 AM

OFID commits US$200m to global fight against COVID-19

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, has announced a range of measures to support international efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak over the immediate and mid-term.

The organisation will provide a total financial package amounting to US$200 million, which will be deployed via long-term loans, private sector and trade finance facility windows and grants. The OPEC Fund will also modify existing loan terms, where necessary, to ensure an appropriate level of concessionality.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "We have provided dedicated financing to partner countries to address emergency situations before, such as post-Tsunami assistance for several countries in Asia in 2007. "

"To channel this funding, we will deploy resources bilaterally to impacted countries and regions, and we will also coordinate closely with the bilateral and multilateral agencies of our member countries, such as the Arab Coordination Group, as well as with the World Bank Group, regional development banks and specialised agencies of the United Nations," he added.

OFID, he added, has also built robust partnerships with a number of specialised agencies working in situations of conflict and disaster.

Dr. Alkhalifa stated, "The most recent comparable situation was the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, during which we extended assistance to those actors leading the international response. Our natural partner in health emergencies where immediate action is needed is the World Health Organisation. The national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies throughout the world are also in an excellent position to engage with affected or vulnerable communities."

"We will ensure our assistance reaches the most vulnerable communities quickly and we stand ready to review our efforts as the situation develops," Dr. Alkhalifa concluded.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.

Related Topics

Africa Loan World World Bank United Nations United Arab Emirates January Asia Million Arab

Recent Stories

UAE nationals abroad urged to return home due to t ..

21 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 17, 2020 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

9 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.