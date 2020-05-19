OFID, DFIs to mobilise billions of dollars in response to COVID-19

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, has joined a group of more than 25 development finance institutions, DFIs, scaling up cooperation in response to COVID-19.

The group has committed to providing and mobilising billions of Dollars of funding to support the private sector in delivering critical healthcare supplies, ensuring micro, small, and medium-sized businesses can access capital, and strengthening global supply chains to sustain millions of workers in developing countries.

The group will scale-up long-term capital to support the most affected sectors in developing countries including transportation, tourism, food and logistics, while remaining focused on gender and climate goals.

A joint statement sets out how the DFIs have "an important role to play by responding quickly and flexibly to support the private sector in developing countries through the crisis". It explains how the group is committed to a collaborative course of action in response to the crisis that will leverage their different strengths and geographies.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "The OPEC Fund is rising to the challenge, along with its development partners, to scale-up development cooperation in response to COVID-19. This is a clear demonstration of Sustainable Development Goal 17 in action, which calls for ‘partnerships for the global goals’."

He added, "The full force of our public and private sector operations will be brought to bear against the impact of COVID-19. Working with our partners, we will ensure development finance is flexible and available quickly to those who need it most."

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.