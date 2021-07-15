UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OFID Extends US$75m Loan To Bangladesh To Improve Connectivity

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

OFID extends US$75m loan to Bangladesh to improve connectivity

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) has signed a US$75 million loan agreement with Bangladesh to improve connectivity and accessibility between the rural southwest regions and the capital Dhaka.

The OPEC Fund loan will co-finance the construction of the Nalua-Baherchar Bridge (1.3km) over the Pandab-Paira River and build access roads. This project will improve connectivity between Dhaka and the southwest districts of Barisal and Patukhali, where agriculture and fishing are key economic activities.

As travelers currently cross the river by ferry, the project will reduce travel time and costs while also allowing agricultural produce to reach marketplaces faster. The government of Bangladesh is also co-financing the project.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "We are pleased to support Bangladesh in its goal to advance its transport sector. A stronger transportation infrastructure lowers costs and travel times, increases competitiveness, and helps to expand intraregional trade.

"This project will ultimately improve connectivity for nearly 1.6 million people. The OPEC Fund looks forward to further expand its strong partnership with Bangladesh."

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.

Related Topics

Loan Bangladesh Agriculture Barisal Dhaka United Arab Emirates January Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Azha will be in ‘limited, closed environm ..

12 minutes ago

No toll, free parking in Abu Dhabi during Eid holi ..

20 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.29 a barrel W ..

20 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances hit all- ..

50 minutes ago

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

57 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.