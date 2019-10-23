UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OFID Fund Signs US$85 Million Loan Agreements To Support Developing Countries

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:30 AM

OFID Fund signs US$85 million loan agreements to support developing countries

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, Director-General of the OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, has led a high-level delegation to the 2019 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group/International Monetary Fund, WBG/IMF, in Washington, DC, USA.

Amid a packed schedule of meetings with senior representatives of the WBG, other development institutions, commercial banks and financial advisory firms, Dr. Alkhalifa signed public sector loan agreements totaling US$85 million with beneficiary countries Benin, Liberia, Senegal and Sierra Leone.

This is in line with the OPEC Fund’s goal of supporting developing countries – particularly low-income countries – around the globe.

In addition, the OPEC Fund signed a framework agreement with the World Bank middle East and North Africa to strengthen collaboration and enhance development effectiveness across common MENA beneficiary countries. The aim is to further reduce poverty, boost prosperity and promote socioeconomic progress in the region.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

USA Africa Loan World Bank Washington Liberia Progress Benin Sierra Leone Senegal United Arab Emirates Middle East January 2019 Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 October 2019

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE embassies begin countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago

UAE a major player in global energy sector: Al Maz ..

10 hours ago

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

10 hours ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.