UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OFID Helps Strengthen Food Security In Burundi With US$20 Million Loan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

OFID helps strengthen food security in Burundi with US$20 million loan

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) has signed a US$20 million public sector loan agreement with Burundi to co-finance a project that will improve food security, expand access to marketplaces and social services, and strengthen the resilience of agricultural production systems.

More than 700,000 people in the central plateau region are expected to benefit.

Burundi is ranked 185th out of 189 countries on the 2020 United Nations Development Programme’s human development index, and eight out of ten people in the country live below the poverty line.

The OPEC Fund loan will strengthen agricultural infrastructure and support the development of new marshlands and watersheds. Work will include rehabilitating 150 km of rural access roads and building storage facilities, as well as establishing irrigation perimeters.

The project, ‘Agricultural Production Intensification and Vulnerability Reduction Project in Burundi’, is co-financed by the government of Burundi, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, and the World Food Programme. It supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1, which aims to end poverty in all its forms; and SDG 2, which focuses on ending hunger and improving food security and nutrition, as well as promoting sustainable agriculture.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "Improving food and income security are critical development priorities in Burundi, where 90 percent of the population derive their livelihoods from agriculture. This loan will help to create economic opportunities for small farmers and communities, and improve food and income security for rural households. We are pleased to continue to support Burundi’s development priorities and continue our long partnership."

The OPEC Fund has worked with Burundi since its inception 45 years ago and committed close to US$232 million in public sector financing, including the present loan. The majority of the financing supports the agriculture and transportation sectors.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the UAE. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.

Related Topics

Loan World Agriculture UAE Burundi Sudanese Pound January 2020 Undp All From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

MSB Educational Institute Haidery and Nazaafat Com ..

3 minutes ago

Cotton hoarding threatening the textile sector: Mi ..

9 minutes ago

KP govt extending solar energy facility to public ..

2 minutes ago

RCB accelerates campaign against defaulters; colle ..

2 minutes ago

Nation-wide Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme lau ..

2 minutes ago

Training of local bodies on planning, budget prepa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.