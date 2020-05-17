UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OFID Increases Support For Trade And Development In Africa

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

OFID increases support for trade and development in Africa

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) The OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, has increased its trade finance programme from US$50 to US$100 million to enable international financial services firm Natixis to enhance support for trade and development in Africa.

In a statement by the fund, the unfunded risk sharing agreement sees the OPEC Fund guarantee trade finance transactions supported by Natixis – part of Groupe BPCE, France’s second-largest retail banking group – in developing countries.

The programme has supported trade transactions such as imports of medical equipment and sugar on the African continent, and in Asia. The original US$50 million agreement was signed with Natixis in 2018.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa signed the increased agreement with Natixis’ Stephen Menke, Global Head of Marketing and Sales, Trade Syndication and Distribution.

Dr. Alkhalifa commented, "We are pleased to expand our partnership with Natixis. Both our organisations have ambitious development aspirations and recognise the importance of trade to socio-economic progress.

"

The transaction supports the eighth Sustainable Development Goal, SDG8, on decent work and economic growth and will improve the livelihoods of many business owners, employees and their families across the African continent, he explained.

Anne-Cecile Delas, Natixis’ Global Head of Trade and Treasury Solutions, said, "Natixis is proud to enhance its collaboration with the OPEC Fund and to support the growth of trade in emerging countries by means of this partnership. We believe in the economic potential of the emerging markets, which we support for a sustainable improvement of social and economic development."

The OPEC Fund’s Trade Finance Facility supports private enterprises and governments by facilitating the import and export of strategic commodities and capital goods. Since 2006, US$4.2 billion has been approved under this facility.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.

Related Topics

Africa Import Business France Progress United Arab Emirates January 2018 Market From Agreement Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

11 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

13 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

13 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.