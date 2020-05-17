OFID increases support for trade and development in Africa

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) The OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, has increased its trade finance programme from US$50 to US$100 million to enable international financial services firm Natixis to enhance support for trade and development in Africa.

In a statement by the fund, the unfunded risk sharing agreement sees the OPEC Fund guarantee trade finance transactions supported by Natixis – part of Groupe BPCE, France’s second-largest retail banking group – in developing countries.

The programme has supported trade transactions such as imports of medical equipment and sugar on the African continent, and in Asia. The original US$50 million agreement was signed with Natixis in 2018.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa signed the increased agreement with Natixis’ Stephen Menke, Global Head of Marketing and Sales, Trade Syndication and Distribution.

Dr. Alkhalifa commented, "We are pleased to expand our partnership with Natixis. Both our organisations have ambitious development aspirations and recognise the importance of trade to socio-economic progress.

"

The transaction supports the eighth Sustainable Development Goal, SDG8, on decent work and economic growth and will improve the livelihoods of many business owners, employees and their families across the African continent, he explained.

Anne-Cecile Delas, Natixis’ Global Head of Trade and Treasury Solutions, said, "Natixis is proud to enhance its collaboration with the OPEC Fund and to support the growth of trade in emerging countries by means of this partnership. We believe in the economic potential of the emerging markets, which we support for a sustainable improvement of social and economic development."

The OPEC Fund’s Trade Finance Facility supports private enterprises and governments by facilitating the import and export of strategic commodities and capital goods. Since 2006, US$4.2 billion has been approved under this facility.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.