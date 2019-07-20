OFID launches new strategy to maximum development impact

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) OFID’s highest policy-making body, the Ministerial Council, approved during its 40th Annual Session in Vienna, Austria, the general principles of OFID’s new Strategic Framework. The new strategy affirms OFID’s commitment to providing support to developing countries – especially low-income countries – in an increasingly complex and challenging development landscape.

At the Ministerial Council meeting, OFID Director-General Dr Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: "OFID’s vision is to be a relevant, agile and efficient development finance institution that can deliver maximum development impact to its partner countries, while becoming self-sustainable in financing its operations."

Over the coming months, OFID will embark on a journey to diversify its financial resources and to implement a coherent and consistent set of actions aimed at creating greater efficiency throughout the institution and equipping it with more innovative and responsive operational and financial instruments.

As part of its new strategy, OFID will renew its focus on partnerships. OFID works closely with organizations such as the World Bank, regional development banks and the bilateral and multilateral agencies of OFID member countries, as well as specialized agencies of the United Nations. In addition to strengthening existing partnerships, OFID aims to form new relationships to revitalize the global partnership in support of sustainable development.

The Ministerial Council also considered and approved OFID’s financial statements and 2018 Annual Report, which shows cumulative commitments to global development exceeding US$23.4 billion.