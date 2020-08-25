OFID provides COVID-19 support to Bangladesh, Benin, Dominica and Guyana

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) The OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, has extended four loans to support COVID-19 response efforts in Bangladesh, Benin, Dominica and Guyana. The loans, totaling US$115 million, form part of the OPEC Fund’s $1 billion commitment to collective and coordinated COVID-19-related assistance for developing countries.

A $70 million budget support loan to Bangladesh will help provide social safety net programmes for the poor and vulnerable, day laborers and informal workers, as well as healthcare staff. The loan will also contribute to economic packages to protect Bangladesh’s export industry.

Measures include zero-cost credit to support factory worker salaries and low-interest loans to factories and small- and medium-size enterprises. Furthermore, around 600,000 tons of rice and wheat will be distributed to low-income households.

Benin will receive $15 million to strengthen the country’s disease surveillance and treatment systems, and help purchase rapid diagnostic tests, laboratory equipment, consumables and drugs for hospitals and COVID-19 treatment centres.

Seventeen decentralised laboratories across the country will be equipped to implement mass screening programmes.

A $10 million loan to Dominica will support COVID-19 containment and treatment measures and the expansion of nationwide quarantine services. This will necessitate the purchase of medical supplies and equipment, and salaries for medical personnel.

Guyana’s $20 million loan will help bolster a national social safety net programme providing, among other things: food and educational supplies to 20,000 low-income families; social assistance (including utility bill support and unemployment benefits) to around 55,000 households; and subsidised loans and loan guarantees to around 300 micro- and small-sized enterprises in sectors affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.