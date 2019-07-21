OFID recognises Vida Duti’s remarkable water and sanitation work in Ghana

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) The 2019 OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, Annual Award for Development has been conferred upon Vida Duti, in recognition of her remarkable work in striving for sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services for the population of Ghana.

Duti, who is Country Director of the IRC International Water and Sanitation Centre in Ghana, will receive US$100,000 from OFID in recognition. She leads a team of 12 in Ghana. The team’s priority is advocating for greater financial and political support for WASH, while also supporting national government policies, standards, and guidelines. Its priority in its partner district, Asutifi North, is to support the roll-out of a WASH ‘master plan’.

This plan aims to provide universal WASH services for the entire population of the Asutifi district by 2030. Currently, only around half of the district’s 62,816 people have access to adequate water facilities and just 15 percent to decent sanitation. The project’s coalition includes local government, World Vision, the Conrad N Hilton Foundation, Safe Water Network and non-profit organisation Aquaya.

Duti attended a presentation ceremony at OFID’s headquarters during the 40th Annual Session of the organisation’s Ministerial Council in Vienna.

She said that she was humbled to receive the award and that it would motivate and strengthen her resolve to work harder to improve the quality of life of people in the developing world.

In turn, OFID Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "OFID recognises the important role women play in the WASH sector, advancing solutions and encouraging behavioural change. Vida Duti’s engagement in this sector is exemplary and is helping to deliver access to safe, reliable and affordable water services to numerous people in Ghana.

"OFID hopes that bestowing this year’s Annual Award for Development to Mrs. Duti will help accelerate action in sub-Saharan Africa, encourage the many women working in development, and highlight the important issues of safe water and hygiene."

The OFID Annual Award for Development was introduced in 2006 to highlight the achievements of organisations and individuals in poverty reduction and sustainable development.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates.