UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OFID Supports Food Security In Egypt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 11:15 AM

OFID supports food security in Egypt

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) A US$14 million loan agreement between the OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, and Egypt will help boost food security in Egypt.

Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, the Director-General of the OFID, signed the loan agreement with Dr. Sahar Nasr, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and International Cooperation.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Kemal Madbouly, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Dr. Ali Elmoselhy, and Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar were present in the signing ceremony.

The loan from OFID will finance the Port Said Grain Storage Facilities Project, an important agricultural sector development initiative in Egypt. The project will boost food security in the country and reduce agricultural losses by building two major storage facilities.

The OFID’s high-level delegation to Egypt visited project sites of other OFID-funded initiatives in Egypt.

The relationship between the OFID and Egypt dates back to 1976. The OFID has approved 28 public sector loans for development projects in Egypt. These loans have financed projects in health, agriculture, transport, education and electricity sectors. The OFID has also supported the private sector and trade finance operations in the country, and provided a number of national grants.

The OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC, including the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Electricity Education Egypt Agriculture United Arab Emirates January From Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 28, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

11 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

11 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

11 hours ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.