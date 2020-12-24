UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OFID Supports Malawi With US$20m Loan To Boost Rural Livelihoods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

OFID supports Malawi with US$20m loan to boost rural livelihoods

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2020) The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) has signed a US$20 million development loan agreement with Malawi to improve the livelihoods of around 1.3 million people living in rural areas.

The financing will support the ‘Transforming Agriculture through Diversification and Entrepreneurship’ programme, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 2 on food security, improved nutrition and sustainable agriculture.

The objective is to strengthen value chains and improve the resilience and capacity of Malawi’s smallholder farmers and rural organisations.

The programme will provide better infrastructure (including new roads) and access to rural financial solutions, as well as enhanced partnerships with the private sector and inclusive business development services. Climate smart interventions will help combat land degradation and improve agricultural productivity.

The programme supports Malawi’s National Agriculture Policy, which intends to achieve sustainable agricultural transformation to drive growth in the agricultural sector, expanding incomes for farm households, improving food and nutrition security for all Malawians, and boosting agricultural exports.

The OPEC Fund is co-financing the programme with the International Fund for Agricultural Development as well as private sector enterprises, beneficiaries and the government of Malawi. To date, the OPEC Fund has approved 22 loans in Malawi for a total of more than US$207 million. The approved finance relates to operations in the health, agriculture, transport, education, and water and sanitation sectors.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.

Related Topics

Loan Exports Business Education Water Agriculture United Arab Emirates Malawi January All Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 111 more deaths due to COVID-19

13 minutes ago

India announces 24,712 new coronavirus infections

20 minutes ago

UAE Press: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rollout timely ..

35 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million

35 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 December 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.