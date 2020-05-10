OFID supports SMEs and economic growth in Turkmenistan

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, has signed a US$10 million term loan in favour of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, SBFEAT, to enable the bank to better support small- and medium-size enterprises, SMEs, in the country.

The proposed transaction is the OPEC Fund’s first private sector transaction in Turkmenistan.

Access to finance is very important to SME growth in Turkmenistan. The proposed OPEC Fund facility will support SME and economic growth, in line with Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, 8 on inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

Turkmenistan’s government launched ‘The State Programme for Supporting Small and Medium Entrepreneurship’ in 2018 and its main goals include ensuring socio-economic development continues at pace, that private sector-led activity increases quickly, and that manufactured goods and services provided by SMEs increase in number and competitiveness in foreign markets.

"The OPEC Fund is directly supporting the goals of the government’s programme with this transaction," said OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa. "We are pleased to assist socio-economic development efforts via supporting Turkmenistan to diversify its economy and generate employment opportunities."

Turkmenistan’s SBFEAT was established in 1992 and is a 100 percent state-owned entity. The Bank currently has 309 employees, three branches and some 375,000 customers.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.