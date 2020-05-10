UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OFID Supports SMEs And Economic Growth In Turkmenistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

OFID supports SMEs and economic growth in Turkmenistan

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The OPEC Fund for International Development, OFID, has signed a US$10 million term loan in favour of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, SBFEAT, to enable the bank to better support small- and medium-size enterprises, SMEs, in the country.

The proposed transaction is the OPEC Fund’s first private sector transaction in Turkmenistan.

Access to finance is very important to SME growth in Turkmenistan. The proposed OPEC Fund facility will support SME and economic growth, in line with Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, 8 on inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

Turkmenistan’s government launched ‘The State Programme for Supporting Small and Medium Entrepreneurship’ in 2018 and its main goals include ensuring socio-economic development continues at pace, that private sector-led activity increases quickly, and that manufactured goods and services provided by SMEs increase in number and competitiveness in foreign markets.

"The OPEC Fund is directly supporting the goals of the government’s programme with this transaction," said OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa. "We are pleased to assist socio-economic development efforts via supporting Turkmenistan to diversify its economy and generate employment opportunities."

Turkmenistan’s SBFEAT was established in 1992 and is a 100 percent state-owned entity. The Bank currently has 309 employees, three branches and some 375,000 customers.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.

Related Topics

Loan Bank Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Sudanese Pound January 2018 Market All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Employment

Recent Stories

Musanada: Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academ ..

3 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh elected member of prestigious Ameri ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mali in fight against COV ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Sierra Leone in fight aga ..

4 hours ago

US records 1,568 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

5 hours ago

DP World supports Senegal in fighting COVID-19

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.