Ohood Al Roumi Chairs First Meeting of Wellbeing Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2020) Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, and Chairwoman of the Wellbeing Council, stated that the UAE leadership has prioritized the society wellbeing as a main pillar in directions and initiatives towards implementing the UAE Centennial 2071.

Al Roumi added: "The Wellbeing Council is a platform for promoting government coordination in implementing the leadership’s objectives in this area. The council provides an important tool to support achieving the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031."

The council, comprising of over 20 Federal and local government entities, aims to reinforce the joint coordination and harmonize policies and programs that will help improve wellbeing.

During its first meeting, the council highlighted its key missions and discussed ways of promoting government coordination in implementing the pillars of the strategy. The members were then briefed about related national wellbeing indexes and the country’s leading positions in equivalent global indexes.

Aziz Al Ameri, Executive Director of the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing, highlighted the Council’s responsibilities, which include supervising, coordinating and empowering relevant entities in adopting proposed programs and policies.

He also added that the Council’s work includes encouraging the exchange of successful practices that improve wellbeing between government entities, as well as review proposals for future policies and programs, giving consultations to member authorities, and coordinating with relevant bodies to conduct studies and surveys.

During the meeting, the council members stressed that improving wellbeing is a national priority for all government entities, affirming that the council will intensify its efforts in implementing the strategy through facilitating the coordination between participating entities and harmonizing programs, policies and initiatives to improve the community’s wellbeing.

In February, the UAE Cabinet approved the formation of the council, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to prioritize wellbeing in the daily work of the government, and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to serve people and improve their wellbeing.