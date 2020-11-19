UrduPoint.com
Ohood Al Roumi Receives Vice President Of UAE Sports Arbitration Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 04:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, has received Dirar Hamid Belhoul, Vice President of the Emirates Centre for sports Arbitration, to discuss the centre’s legal and organisational frameworks.

The meeting touched on ways to support the Centre's overall efforts to resolve sports-related disputes according to the highest quality standards in administrative and organisational practices.

During the meeting, Belhoul stressed the importance of benefitting from the ministry’s expertise, to establish the centre’s advanced administrative system.

