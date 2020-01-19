Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UAE government experience

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2020) Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, has said the government work in the UAE is a global model to follow for development and modernisation.

She also noted that the country is keen to share its experiences with other countries and governments, to reinforce the quality of life of their communities.

Al Roumi made this statement while receiving a senior delegation from Costa Rica, including senior government officials, which aims to explore the UAE’s experience in government modernisation, under the framework of a strategic partnership agreement signed between the two countries, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in February 2019.

Al Roumi welcomed the visiting delegation, affirming that the visit is part of the UAE government’s efforts to reinforce government partnerships and exchange knowledge and expertise, in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the Emirati government model a pioneering model and an innovative approach to government development and modernisation.

The Happiness Minister said that sharing experiences and stories of government success will help improve living standards in the two countries.

Maria del Pilar Gonzalo, Minister of National Planning and Economic Policy of Costa Rica, stated that the UAE has succeeded in being open to other countries, due to its keenness to share its knowledge and present its best government practices, making it one of Costa Rica's key international partners in its efforts to implement a leading government modernisation and administration system, and achieve its National Decarbonisation Plan 2050.

Gonzalo also pointed out that Costa Rica is keen to improve its cooperation with the UAE, in terms of capacity building and government personnel training.

The delegation also participated in a workshop organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation on how to create a culture of innovation among government authorities.