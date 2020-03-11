Ohoud Al Roumi chairs first meeting of National Council for Quality of Life

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing, Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office and President of the National Council for Quality of Life, stated that the UAE’s leadership has prioritised the quality of life of the Emirati people in their directives and initiatives, to achieve development.

The Council is a platform for promoting government coordination in implementing the leadership’s objectives in this area, he also noted.

The Council, comprising over 20 Federal and local authorities aim to reinforce the joint coordination between local and federal government bodies and harmonise policies and programmes that will help improve quality of life.

During the Council’s first meeting, which she chaired, Al Roumi said that maintaining the quality of life is a key part of the government’s work and requires joint coordination between local and federal authorities, adding that the council is an important government platform for promoting the efforts to achieve the National Quality of Life Strategy 2031.

The Council also presented its key missions and discussed ways of reinforcing government coordination in implementing the pillars of the strategy. Its members were then briefed about related national quality of life indexes and the UAE’s leading positions in equivalent global indexes.

Aziz Al Ameri, Executive Director of the National Happiness and Quality of Life Programme, highlighted the Council’s duties, which include supervising, coordinating and empowering relevant authorities in adopting proposed programmes and policies.

He also added that the Council’s work includes encouraging the exchange of successful practices that improve the quality of life between federal and local authorities, as well as considering proposals for future policies and programmes, giving consultations to member authorities, and coordinating with relevant bodies to perform studies and surveys.

During the meeting, the council’s members stressed that improving quality of life is a national priority for all government authorities, affirming that the council will intensify its efforts to implement the strategy, through facilitating the coordination between participating authorities and harmonising programmes, policies and initiatives to improve the community’s quality of life.

In February, the UAE Cabinet approved the formation of the council, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to prioritise the quality of life in the daily work of the government, as well as the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to serve people and improve their quality of life, which should be top of the government’s priorities.