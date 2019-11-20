UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ohoud Al Roumi Participates In Virtual Department Of Proactive Services Workshop

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

Ohoud Al Roumi participates in Virtual Department of Proactive Services workshop

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, participated with a group of Emirati families in an interactive workshop organised by the Virtual Department of Proactive Services of the Ministry of Possibilities.

The workshop aims to involve Emirati families in developing proactive services, to improve the quality of life of the UAE community.

During her talk with the Emirati families on how to develop proactive services, Al Roumi stressed that the design of easy proactive services, in cooperation with their users, aims to improve government services and ensure positive user experiences that will enhance their quality of life, reflecting the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to focus on users and improve government work, in partnership with the community.

Al Roumi said that the UAE Government aims to build innovative work models of providing services, to make users’ lives easier and enable them to obtain comprehensive proactive services, which is the main mission of the administration.

The workshop involved positive interactions between Al Roumi and the participating Emirati families, and she listened to their opinions on the services models they would like to have.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Government

Recent Stories

'Banking system to enhance trade between Pakistan, ..

2 minutes ago

Pavilion being prepared for exhibition of Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa addresses convoc ..

2 minutes ago

Four former PHA officials booked on corruption cha ..

2 minutes ago

894 children martyr by Indian troops in IOK

2 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption arrests builder mafia absconder, c ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.