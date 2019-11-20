Ohoud Al Roumi participates in Virtual Department of Proactive Services workshop

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office, participated with a group of Emirati families in an interactive workshop organised by the Virtual Department of Proactive Services of the Ministry of Possibilities.

The workshop aims to involve Emirati families in developing proactive services, to improve the quality of life of the UAE community.

During her talk with the Emirati families on how to develop proactive services, Al Roumi stressed that the design of easy proactive services, in cooperation with their users, aims to improve government services and ensure positive user experiences that will enhance their quality of life, reflecting the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to focus on users and improve government work, in partnership with the community.

Al Roumi said that the UAE Government aims to build innovative work models of providing services, to make users’ lives easier and enable them to obtain comprehensive proactive services, which is the main mission of the administration.

The workshop involved positive interactions between Al Roumi and the participating Emirati families, and she listened to their opinions on the services models they would like to have.