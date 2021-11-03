UrduPoint.com

OIC Condemns Houthi Targeting Of Civilians In Jazan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:30 AM

OIC condemns Houthi targeting of civilians in Jazan

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, yesterday expressed in a statement his strong condemnation and denunciation of the targeting of innocent civilians by the Houthi terrorist militia in Jazan with two bomb-laden drones.

Dr. Al Othaimeen reiterated the OIC's support for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to preserve its security and stability and the safety of citizens and expatriate on its lands.

Related Topics

Terrorist Condemnation Saudi Arabia All OIC

Recent Stories

Russian Specialists Create AI Device for Checking ..

Russian Specialists Create AI Device for Checking Validity of QR Codes

7 minutes ago
 RPT - Minneapolis Referendum Not to Defund, Disman ..

RPT - Minneapolis Referendum Not to Defund, Dismantle Police Department if Passe ..

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest two beggars in bahawalpur

Police arrest two beggars in bahawalpur

7 minutes ago
 Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case numbe ..

Laos records highest daily new COVID-19 case number

11 minutes ago
 India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 11,903 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago
 Greta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgo ..

Greta Thunberg Calls for Climate Protest in Glasgow

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.