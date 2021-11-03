OIC condemns Houthi targeting of civilians in Jazan

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, yesterday expressed in a statement his strong condemnation and denunciation of the targeting of innocent civilians by the Houthi terrorist militia in Jazan with two bomb-laden drones.

Dr. Al Othaimeen reiterated the OIC's support for all measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to preserve its security and stability and the safety of citizens and expatriate on its lands.