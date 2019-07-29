‏OIC condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has condemned the terrorist attack by a group of armed men who raided a village in northern part of Burkina Faso, killing 15 people and injuring others.

In a statement, OIC Secretary-General Dr.

Yousef Al Othaimeen, extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Burkina Faso over the tragedy. He wished the wounded a prompt recovery.

Al Othaimeen expressed his support for the efforts of the Government of Burkina Faso in fighting terrorism and reiterated the principled position of the OIC that vigorously condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations.