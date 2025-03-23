OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated on 21st March, against worshippers performing Friday prayers in the village of Fambita, located in the district of Téra, Niger, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the OIC, expressed his strong condemnation of this heinous act committed in the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan. He offered his condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and the people of Niger, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

He reiterated the full solidarity of the OIC with the Republic of Niger and its people in the face of any threat to its security and stability. He reaffirmed the OIC's condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and its support for the Nigerien government's efforts to deal with it.