OIC denounces Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the Houthi militia’s unsuccessful attempt to target civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In his statement, Dr.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all steps it takes to protect its territories, security and stability.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition forces, Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, announced that they had intercepted and destroyed explosive drones launched by the Houthis.