(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) JEDDAH, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) decided to reinstate the membership of the Syrian Arab Republic in the OIC.



During the 20th extraordinary session held at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, the council assigned the OIC Secretary-General to take the required steps to implement this decision and to submit a report at the next session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, said an OIC statement, carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA).