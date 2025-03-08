OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) JEDDAH, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) rejected and unequivocally confronted the plans aimed at displacing the Palestinian people individually or collectively, inside or outside their land, or forced displacement, exile or deportation in any form, under any circumstance or justification.

The council considered these acts as ethnic cleansing, a grave violation of international law and a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, and an unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty and stability of states and a threat to their security and territorial integrity.

The ministers condemned the policies of starvation and scorched earth aimed at forcing the Palestinian people to leave their land.

This came in a decision issued during the 20th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states, which took place yesterday at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah. The session focused on addressing the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and the efforts to displace them from their land.



The council also demanded an end to all policies and measures of annexation, illegal settlements, house demolitions, land confiscation, destruction of infrastructure, Israeli military incursions into Palestinian camps and cities, and attempts to impose so-called Israeli sovereignty on any parts of the West Bank, including East Al-Quds, which threatens to blow up the entire situation in an unprecedented manner, further inflame and complicate the regional situation, and is a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and relevant UN resolutions.

The council supported the efforts of the Global Alliance for Implementation of the Two-State Solution, chaired by Saudi Arabia, as chair of the Arab-Islamic Joint Committee on Gaza, the European Union, Norway, and active participation in the International Conference to Settle the Palestinian Question and Implement the Two-State Solution, chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, to be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York in June 2025.