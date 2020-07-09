OIC, GCC discuss joint implementation mechanisms for cooperation agreement

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, held a meeting here today, with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, to discuss joint implementation mechanisms for the OIC-GCC cooperation agreement.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional issues related to member states of both organisations.