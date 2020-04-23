UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Holds Ministerial Meeting To Scale Up Joint Efforts In Fight Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:00 PM

OIC holds ministerial meeting to scale up joint efforts in fight against COVID-19

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has held an extraordinary foreign ministerial meeting, conducted via teleconference, to discuss the implications of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, on the health sector and financial stability in the OIC member states.

The meeting was presided over by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, with the participation of OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al Othaimeen.

Opening the meeting, the Saudi Foreign Minister gave a brief account of his country’s support to the world in response to the pandemic. He pointed out that Saudia Arabia donated US$500 million in financial support to relevant international organisations, in addition to 10 million to the World Health Organisation, WHO, 38 million in health aid to Yemen, and 3 million to Palestine. He added that, Saudi Arabia donated 9 milliom to the Islamic Solidarity Fund.

For his part, the OIC Secretary General said the whole world is in the same boat in the fight against COVID-19; a pandemic with far-reaching implications on a national, regional and global scale.

The situation, he stressed, requires more than ever the member states to join forces, enhance their Islamic-driven solidarity, cooperation and coordination.

The foreign ministers, members of the Executive Committee, all stressed the need to tackle the virus and its implications for health, humanitarian, social and economic systems. They also underlined the importance to scale up national preparedness and response measures of prevention and alleviation of the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Furthermore, the ministers hailed the member states for the COVID-19 pre-emptive, timely precautionary measures taken, paying tribute and expressing their support to frontline health workers and all those who deliver basic and life-saving services to coronavirus-hit people in these trying times.

The foreign ministers also commended the Islamic Development Bank's emergency response initiative of allocating funds for the member states to contain the negative effects of the virus.

Related Topics

World Palestine Yemen Saudi Bank Same Saudi Arabia Saud All Million Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

2 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

2 hours ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

3 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

3 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

3 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.