OIC resolutely condemns terror attack in Vienna

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has vehemently condemned the terrorist attack in Vienna’s city center, offering condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, as well as to the Austrian government and people.

The OIC General Secretariat in a statement reiterated its strong condemnation of extremism and terrorism in every form and manifestation, rejecting any justification for it.