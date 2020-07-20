OIC Secretary-General congratulates UAE on successful launch of Hope Probe to Mars

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, has congratulated the UAE leadership on the successful launch of the Hope space mission to Mars today.

He praised the dedication and commitment of the UAE engineers and scientists who have worked untiringly for the success of this historical mission.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen said that Hope space mission is a message of dream and inspiration for the youth of the world.

The Secretary-General prayed for the success of the mission, which is also the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. The Hope spacecraft is on a seven-month journey to Mars and is expected to reach Mars orbit by February 2021. It will stay around Mars for the whole Martian year of 687 days.