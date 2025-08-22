- Home
OIC To Hold Extraordinary Meeting Next Monday To Discuss Ongoing Israeli Aggression Against Palestinian People
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 11:01 AM
JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers next Monday to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.
The meeting aims to coordinate positions and joint efforts to confront decisions and plans aimed at entrenching the occupation and complete Israeli control over the Gaza Strip, as well as the crimes of genocide, starvation, displacement, the Israeli blockade, and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
