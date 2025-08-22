Open Menu

OIC To Hold Extraordinary Meeting Next Monday To Discuss Ongoing Israeli Aggression Against Palestinian People

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 11:01 AM

OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to discuss ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinian people

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers next Monday to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The meeting aims to coordinate positions and joint efforts to confront decisions and plans aimed at entrenching the occupation and complete Israeli control over the Gaza Strip, as well as the crimes of genocide, starvation, displacement, the Israeli blockade, and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Related Topics

Gaza OIC

Recent Stories

Japan's core inflation slows in July

Japan's core inflation slows in July

18 seconds ago
 Study links inadequate water intake to greater str ..

Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response

28 seconds ago
 Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement ..

Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..

40 seconds ago
 Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

1 minute ago
 Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settleme ..

Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan

1 minute ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss rel ..

Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine

1 minute ago
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settleme ..

22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..

1 minute ago
 UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record th ..

UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone

2 minutes ago
 Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee d ..

Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..

2 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrori ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..

2 minutes ago
 OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to d ..

OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to discuss ongoing Israeli aggress ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 77th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 77th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East