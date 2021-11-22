UrduPoint.com

OIC Welcomes New Agreement In Sudan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:00 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday welcomed the new political agreement reached between the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Lt. General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, and Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, the Prime Minister of the Transitional Council.

In a statement on Sunday, OIC Secretary-General, Hussein Taha, lauded returning to the constitutional path, affirming that the deal is a key development towards restoring political stability in Sudan and fulfilling the democratic transition established by the constitutional document last August.

He also lauded Sudanese people and the parties' abidance by dialogue to reach solutions aiming to achieve security, peace and prosperity of Sudan and its people.

