OIC Welcomes Removal Of Sudan From US State Sponsors Of Terrorism List

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:30 PM

OIC welcomes removal of Sudan from US state sponsors of terrorism list

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, has welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement to remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, describing it as an "important step for the future of Sudan."

Dr. Al Othaimeen stated that the announcement culminates the efforts of the transitional government of Khartoum to restore Sudan's role on regional and international levels and normalise its relations with the international community after a long period of suffering due to being on the list.

He said, "The OIC fully supports the efforts of the Sudanese government to restore stability and achieve development and prosperity for the brotherly people of Sudan."

The OIC chief praised the outcome of the diplomatic dialogue between Sudan and the US as well as the support provided by some OIC member states for Sudan to get unlisted.

He called on the OIC members as well as the international community to scale up support to Sudan particularly at "this delicate stage of its history."

More Stories From Middle East

