OIE recommends ADAFSA study to veterinary laboratories worldwide

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Marking a new achievement for Abu Dhabi in the areas of biosecurity and veterinary laboratories, the World Organisation for Animal Health, OIE, has recommended the adoption of a study conducted by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, to national veterinary laboratories worldwide.

This came as part of the ADAFSA's participation in the meeting of liaison officers of national laboratories from East Asia and the Pacific, on the invitation of the OIE, and the 19th WAVLD Symposium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

During the symposium, Dr. Salama Al Muhairi, Director of the Veterinary Laboratories at the ADAFSA, delivered a lecture entitled, 'Quality Management and business Sustainability and its Importance in Managing Resources Efficiently', in which she presented a study on the return on investment of implementing ISO 17025 (QMS). She also highlighted the ADAFSA's experience in putting in place the standard and its impact on strengthening the operational efficiency of veterinary laboratories.

This comes less than a month after the OIE's announcement to choose Abu Dhabi to host its sub-regional representation, SRR, in cooperation with the ADAFSA.

The new SRR will help enhance cooperation between the OIE and the member countries of the region, particularly the GCC countries and Yemen. It also supports the organisation's efforts to improve animal health worldwide by ensuring the control of global animal diseases and developing international standards to ensure the safe trade in livestock.

ADAFSA will hold a global seminar on quality management in veterinary laboratories from 3rd to 4th July 2019 at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, which will be attended by several experts and specialists in this field. The seminar aims to highlight the best practices in implementing quality standards in veterinary laboratories, and the transfer of knowledge and expertise, thus improving diagnoses to preserve animal health and promote biosecurity at the regional level.

ADAFSA is the local authority in charge of agriculture, food safety, food security and biosecurity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.